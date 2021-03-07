Veriti Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Accenture makes up approximately 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,798,000 after buying an additional 80,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,122,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,487,000 after buying an additional 149,261 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,976. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.68 and its 200 day moving average is $243.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

