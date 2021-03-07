Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,845 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 345.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 67,383 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $7.39 on Friday, hitting $220.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,578. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $226.67. The firm has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

