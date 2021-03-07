Veriti Management LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

Shares of ASML traded up $16.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $527.04. 1,370,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,185. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $608.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $562.72 and a 200 day moving average of $450.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

