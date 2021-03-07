Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of VERI stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. Veritone has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $921.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $1,978,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veritone by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.