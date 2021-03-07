Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.60. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 69,981 shares.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 297,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 138,159 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 62,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

