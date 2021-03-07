Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (CVE:VTX)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Resource Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year.

Shares of VTX opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. Vertex Resource Group has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.40.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental, consulting and engineering services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Consulting and Environmental Services. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

