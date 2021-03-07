Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vicor were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Vicor news, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,631.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $47,386.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,471 shares of company stock worth $8,141,363. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

