Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vicor were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,538,000 after purchasing an additional 238,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vicor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vicor by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Vicor by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.67 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $104.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,329 shares in the company, valued at $21,617,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $761,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,798.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,471 shares of company stock worth $8,141,363 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

