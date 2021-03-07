ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

ViewRay stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

