Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,211,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,690,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after acquiring an additional 122,299 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares during the period.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

