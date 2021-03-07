Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Given a €31.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VIV. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.41 ($36.95).

EPA VIV opened at €27.60 ($32.47) on Thursday. Vivendi SA has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.58.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

