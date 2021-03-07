Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.29 ($74.46).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Friday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.