Voyager Token Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $6.02 or 0.00011767 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $10.33 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.38 or 0.00790681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00027226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00030649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00042157 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

