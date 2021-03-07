W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lowered by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.69.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $399.11 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.23 and a 200-day moving average of $381.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

