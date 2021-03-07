Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,130,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 15,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,412,263.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.12. 11,357,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,318. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $365.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

