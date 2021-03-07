Warburg Research Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €107.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.27 ($107.37).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €85.34 ($100.40) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €86.48 and its 200-day moving average is €88.51. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

