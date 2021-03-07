Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Sells $2,024,345.00 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WM opened at $118.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after buying an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

