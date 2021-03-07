Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,570 shares of company stock worth $2,474,567. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.