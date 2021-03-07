Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.00. Watsco reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Shares of WSO opened at $239.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.92. Watsco has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $265.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

