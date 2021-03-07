Waves (WAVES) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $10.03 or 0.00019931 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Waves has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $68.15 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,515,024 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

