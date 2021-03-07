Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $179.67 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $186.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.72.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.