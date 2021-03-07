Wedbush Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $33.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANF. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

NYSE:ANF opened at $29.70 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 120,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.