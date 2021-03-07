Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.59.

FATE stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

