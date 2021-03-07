Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after buying an additional 1,972,888 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth about $23,631,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth about $15,572,000. GEM Realty Capital raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 584,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth about $6,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

WRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

