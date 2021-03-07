Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 883,730 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 22,918.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $54,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Several research firms recently commented on OSH. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,473,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,909,605 shares of company stock worth $470,672,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

