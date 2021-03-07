Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 177,673 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 615,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.55% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $57,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $115.15.

