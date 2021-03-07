Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,406 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $59,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Rexnord by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Rexnord by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of RXN stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.