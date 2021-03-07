Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $38.68.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

