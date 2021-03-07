Welltower (NYSE:WELL) vs. Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Critical Analysis

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Welltower has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Welltower and Broadmark Realty Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 2 14 6 0 2.18 Broadmark Realty Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Welltower presently has a consensus target price of $60.98, suggesting a potential downside of 13.22%. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than Welltower.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Welltower pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Welltower has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Broadmark Realty Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and Broadmark Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 26.20% 8.64% 4.39% Broadmark Realty Capital 52.94% 5.64% 5.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Welltower and Broadmark Realty Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $5.12 billion 5.73 $1.23 billion $4.16 16.89 Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 10.18 $75.24 million N/A N/A

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Welltower on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

