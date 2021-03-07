Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

In related news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

