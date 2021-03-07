Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. 6,674,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

