Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,897 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after acquiring an additional 434,159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 120,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

