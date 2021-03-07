WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WHF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

WHF opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

