William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novanta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.14.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Novanta stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 109.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after buying an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novanta by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Novanta by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

