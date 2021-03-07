William Blair Comments on Upland Software, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Upland Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UPLD. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Shares of UPLD opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,583,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodney C. Favaron sold 25,880 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $1,215,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth $13,086,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $9,408,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 144,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.