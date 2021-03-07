William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Lemonade in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.75). William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of LMND opened at $92.90 on Friday. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,992,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,072,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $380,147.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,557,937 shares of company stock valued at $215,760,826.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

