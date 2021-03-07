Wings Price Reaches $0.0836 on Top Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Wings has a total market cap of $8.36 million and $89,977.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0836 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded 125.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00056168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.71 or 0.00790633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.