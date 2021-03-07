Wings (WINGS) Trading 141.9% Higher This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wings has traded 141.9% higher against the dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $88,855.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.23 or 0.00791048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00042376 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.