Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) versus Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Head-To-Head Survey

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wingstop and Potbelly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $199.68 million 17.92 $20.48 million $0.73 165.11 Potbelly $409.71 million 0.33 -$23.99 million ($0.10) -56.60

Wingstop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Potbelly. Potbelly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Wingstop has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potbelly has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wingstop and Potbelly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 5 13 0 2.72 Potbelly 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wingstop presently has a consensus target price of $158.57, indicating a potential upside of 31.56%. Given Wingstop’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Potbelly.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of Potbelly shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wingstop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Potbelly shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and Potbelly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 12.73% -14.61% 16.48% Potbelly -15.81% -71.11% -9.83%

Summary

Wingstop beats Potbelly on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

