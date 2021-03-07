Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

WIT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Wipro has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

