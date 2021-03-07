Woodcoin (LOG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $95,530.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $720,295.95 and approximately $95,530.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,966.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.00 or 0.03282212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00370184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.37 or 0.01013417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.29 or 0.00406853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.23 or 0.00366706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00252278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

