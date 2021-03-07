Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,951 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

