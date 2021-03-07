Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $290.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.30.

Workday stock opened at $237.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.72 and a 200-day moving average of $228.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Workday by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 261,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,141,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

