Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $97.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,579,202.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,430. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

