Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Tops $6.48

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $6.48 or 0.00012649 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 116.9% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $425,221.88 and $462.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.52 or 0.00459671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00067984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00080715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.59 or 0.00465656 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars.

