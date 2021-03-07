WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey Sells 184,491 Shares

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 184,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $6,471,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,000,753.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55.

On Monday, December 21st, Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $7,777,813.25.

On Thursday, December 17th, Oprah Winfrey sold 203,705 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,406.90.

On Friday, December 11th, Oprah Winfrey sold 70,738 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,054,938.90.

On Monday, December 14th, Oprah Winfrey sold 182,073 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $5,363,870.58.

On Monday, December 7th, Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oprah Winfrey sold 305,731 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $9,382,884.39.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in WW International by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in WW International by 2,711.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

