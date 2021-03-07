XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $116.92 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

