Xponance Inc. Buys 1,329 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.68. 3,520,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.57. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

