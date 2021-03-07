Xponance Inc. Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $791,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $128,409,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,222 shares of company stock valued at $30,629,156. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

Shares of ISRG traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $713.37. 759,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,414. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $764.01 and its 200-day moving average is $744.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

