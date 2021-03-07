Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $2,016,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,021,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average is $236.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.